Police arrest man suspected of trafficking 21 people to work on a farm in Zambia

Malawi Police in Mchinji have arrested a 44 year old man on allegations that he was trafficking 21 people, half them children, to work on a farm in Zambia.

Police officer Ron Chauluka confirmed on Thursday of the arrest of Ganizani Rodgers from chief Mazengera’s area in Lilongwe who had taken the 21 people, 12 of them children.

Rodgers told the police that the suspected human trafficker and his victims were intercepted at Mchinji boma when they were about to board a vehicle to Zambia using the Mkanda road.

Rodgers is said to have told the police that he got K50, 000 from a Zambian national to get some people to work on his farm in Zambia.

All the people who were to be trafficked hail from chief Mazengera’s area in Lilongwe and the police said they are still kept at Mchinji police station as the officers are interrogating them before their release to their respective villages.

Chauluka said Rodgers is expected to appear before the Mchinji court to answer charges of human trafficking

