Police arrest pit latrine baby dumper
A 21-year-year old woman is in police custody for allegedly dumping her newly born baby into a pit latrine.
Dowa police spoke person, Gladson M’bumpha has confirmed the incident.
He says they suspect that the woman, Kesta Andrew, gave birth on Tuesday but dumped the baby into the pit latrine on Wednesday.
The baby was rescued after some people who went to relieve themselves heard baby cries from inside the latrine.
The suspect has, reportedly, confessed to dumping the baby who was rescued by well-wishers and is at a nearby health facility.
These girls are forced by circumstances to do this. Some of them are left stranded when the man responsible abandons them. A lesser charge should be used
