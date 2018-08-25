Police arrest three men over a fake cheque

Central Region Headquarters through Criminal Investigations Department on August 22, 2018 arrested three men for issuing a fake cheque in order to procure safety materials worth K 1.3 million at Malangalanga in Lilongwe.

Police have identified the suspects as Raphael Phiri 34, Emmanuel Ngalande 42 and Dyson Njerwa 32.

Central Region Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), Nolliettie Chimala said according to the owner of the shop, Watson Kangade, the suspects went to his shop where they requested safety materials and offered K1.3 million Ned Bank leaf of cheque, upon receiving the cheque the owner of the shop suspected it to be fake and tipped the police.

“The suspects were apprehended when they went to the shop to collect the items using a Toyota Sienta motor vehicle registration number BV117,” she narrated, adding that upon interviewing them, they revealed to have committed similar offences using a fake National Bank cheque worth K 10 million at Catalyst Connections.

Chimala added that when investigations are completed the suspects would appear before court of law for the offence of theft which is contrary to section 278 of the penal code.

She has since advised the shop owners to always verify cheques they receive to avoid such incidences.

Phiri hails from Nabinduza village, Traditional Authorities (TA) Mbelwa in Mzimba district, Emmanuel Ngalande from Aaron Mshani village, TA Mwaulabo in Mzimba and Dyson Njerwa from Mziya village, TA Nsamala in Balaka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :