Police arrest UTM member, visiting Indian doctor over rigging allegations

Malawi Police in Mzuzu have arrested a UTM Party member, a security personnel and a visiting Indian doctor on allegations that they were plotting to rig the May 21 watershed elections.

Yasin Maoni, UTM director of Legal Affairs says the arrested are Dr. Charran Gutala, an Indian medical practitioner who visited the UTM member Shaggy Mlanga.

“According to directives issued recently to the police and Immigration department, they followed up on Dr. Gutala on suspicion that he might be connected with the concocted rumour of rigging machination, especially on his hanging out with a UTM member,” said Maoni.

He said Gutala and Mlanga were confronted by police in Mzuzu on April 26, saying the doctor was searched as well as the place where he resides but the police found nothing of value.

The UTM director of Legal Affairs said the police then confiscated the doctor’s laptop and told him to report to Lilongwe police station for the laptop to be searched.

“They travelled from Mzuzu to Lilongwe police headquarters and nothing was found at which point the police indicated that they have got no issue with him but were just waiting for Immigration officers to verify travel documents,” said Maoni.

Maoni said when the Immigration officers came, they found that Gutala had valid travel documents and legally came to Malawi.

However, they said they would still keep him in custody for violating his permit conditions to not participate in local political activities.

“They said his sin was that he wore a UTM barret and that is participating in politics. They allege they want to investigate the issue further. There is no such rule in our immigration law that prohibits a foreigner on visiting permit from wearing any party uniform,” said Maoni.

In the process, Mlanga, in solidarity with his visitor, demanded that he be incarcerated as well and some commotion ensued as the police beat him up and was locked up, according to Maoni.

Ironically, some visiting foreigners who put on the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) party regalia are left scot free and attends DPP political rallies undisturbed.

