Police brutality rears its ugly head again: Cops beat journalist in Lilongwe

January 22, 2021 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango – Nyasa Times 6 Comments

An investigative journalist Henry Kijimwana Mhango is receiving treatement in hospital after being severe beaten by Malawi Police Service officer  in Lilongwe while on duty.

Journalist Mhango was beaten by police

Speaking in a telephone interview, Mhango who work with local and international media organizations, said  he was attacked by police officers  on Friday around Lilongwe bridge in the afternoon hours.

“I saw police beating people who were not wearing mask. I then introduced myself to one of the police officers. I asked him who was their leader because I wanted to get a permission to take some pictures. However, the police officer insulted m and because I didn’t get the permission, I decided to go home,” he narrated.

Mhango said he was surprised to see the same police officer following him when he was on his way home.

As he was crossing the Lilongwe bridge, the said police officer started beating him and when he was crying for a help, a group of other officers joined in assaulting the journalist without asking.

“After beating me, a certain group of people who know me, took me home. However, after gaining some energy, I decided to go to the hospital,” he added.

Police are to issue a comment on the matter.

6 Comments
BigMan
BigMan
2 hours ago

Thats unfortunately our Police, crooks and thugs in uniform.

APM
APM
2 hours ago

He deserves it, these useless journalists write stories not to uplift our nation, they only write about negative stories stories that they believe are sensational……

Police please keep up the good job….we have a few journalists from the nation news paper as well they need some panel beating……thanks

PelomaPepe
PelomaPepe
2 hours ago
Reply to  APM

Are you sure about what you're saying? If this journalist was your brother, would you say the same? There's no justification for what they did. If I were the journalist, I would take them to court.

Liz Justice
Liz Justice
2 hours ago

Another brutal act against a journalist. This is such a woeful situation and lets see if anyone is brought to account?

Charles Ganiza
Charles Ganiza
2 hours ago

Where is Malawi heading to?
May the police quickly come out and tell us their part on the matter please.
If this is truth of the matter, Malawians must demand justice.

Busuman Banda
Busuman Banda
3 hours ago

malawi police are most uneducated police in africa

