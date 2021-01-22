Police brutality rears its ugly head again: Cops beat journalist in Lilongwe

An investigative journalist Henry Kijimwana Mhango is receiving treatement in hospital after being severe beaten by Malawi Police Service officer in Lilongwe while on duty.

Speaking in a telephone interview, Mhango who work with local and international media organizations, said he was attacked by police officers on Friday around Lilongwe bridge in the afternoon hours.

“I saw police beating people who were not wearing mask. I then introduced myself to one of the police officers. I asked him who was their leader because I wanted to get a permission to take some pictures. However, the police officer insulted m and because I didn’t get the permission, I decided to go home,” he narrated.

Mhango said he was surprised to see the same police officer following him when he was on his way home.

As he was crossing the Lilongwe bridge, the said police officer started beating him and when he was crying for a help, a group of other officers joined in assaulting the journalist without asking.

“After beating me, a certain group of people who know me, took me home. However, after gaining some energy, I decided to go to the hospital,” he added.

Police are to issue a comment on the matter.

