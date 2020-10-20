Police burn 300kg of  Indian Hemp in Mangochi

Malawi Police Service officers with directives from Mangochi District Magistrate Court on Tuesday burned to ashes Indian hemp (chamba) weighing over 300kg which was confiscated from various peddlers in the district since 2017.

The exercise, which took nearly two hours, was overseen by both the court and the police staff led by Mangochi District Court Administrator (DCA), Adamson Bwanali, and Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer (SPO), Assistant Superintendent Davie Banda.

According to Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, cases involving the illicit narcotic herb were all completed with offenders convicted and either sentenced to a jail term or fined by the court.

Malawi News Agency’s Kondwani Magombo followed the exercise, which took place inside Mangochi Forest on the outskirts of Mangochi Town, in pictures.

