Police burn 300kg of  Indian Hemp in Mangochi

October 20, 2020 Kondwani Magombo- Mana 4 Comments

Malawi Police Service officers with directives from Mangochi District Magistrate Court   on Tuesday burned to ashes Indian hemp (chamba) weighing over 300kg which was confiscated from various peddlers in the district since 2017.

Ready for burning – the indian hemp before it was set ablaze
Court staff stirs the chamba mound to ensure it all burns down thoroughly
Court staff set ablaze the heap of chamba
Mission accomplished – The court and police staff who took part in the exercise led by the DCA, Adamson Bwanali (5th left) and SPO Davie Banda (5th right)

The exercise, which took nearly two hours, was overseen by both the court and the police staff led by Mangochi District Court Administrator (DCA), Adamson Bwanali, and Mangochi Police Station Prosecution Officer (SPO), Assistant Superintendent Davie Banda.

According to Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi, cases involving the illicit narcotic herb were all completed with offenders convicted and either sentenced to a jail term or fined by the court.

Malawi News Agency’s Kondwani Magombo followed the exercise, which took place inside Mangochi Forest on the outskirts of Mangochi Town, in pictures.

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ulemu Banda
Ulemu Banda
2 hours ago

What a waste!!!

0
Reply
Chisale
Chisale
2 hours ago

😭😭😭😭

0
Reply
Bauleni
Bauleni
3 hours ago

Ah ah why? Let’s stop being idiots and start exporting. Ifenso ndife zi anthu zopusa bwanji. Mxiii

0
Reply
Ras Angoni
Ras Angoni
2 hours ago
Reply to  Bauleni

Zoonadi aMalawi kumbwambwana! Eti kuotcha ndalama! Mxii!

0
Reply
shares
4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Mkaka now among top cash-rich Malawi ministers: Admits purchase of K45m Merc’ Benz car, justifies not moving into govt house

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Eisenhower Mkaka  is reported to have amassed more wealth   and is amongst...

Close