Police charges hip-hop artist turned UTM politician Fredokiss with fraud

Police say a hip-hop artist turned UTM politician Penjani Kalua popularly known as Fredokiss who was on Friday arrested by the Fiscal Police on financial crimes has been charged with fraud.

National Police Publicist, Peter Kalaya, says Fredokiss together with other two accomplices are alleged to have defrauded Daiton Bwanamusi money totalling K6.3 million.

Kalaya further says the police have since managed to recover part of the money and the police are hunting for the other two accomplices who are still at large.

Meanwhile, Kalua has been released on police bail and he is expected to report to Fiscal Police offices in Lilongwe, on Monday 19 September 2022.

