Police Commissioners Open Door to Possible Settlement in Redeployment Dispute

Lawyer Khumbo Soko, representing four embattled police commissioners challenging their controversial redeployment, says discussions with government are underway but remain at an early stage.

Soko confirmed that the matter came before the High Court in Lilongwe on Friday, where the court allowed both sides time to explore a possible out-of-court settlement.

However, he was quick to caution that the talks are still preliminary and far from a concluded agreement.

“Yes, we appeared before the court on Friday and the matter was adjourned to allow the two parties to discuss,” said Soko. “However, we cannot begin discussing the details of the matter with the media at this stage.”

The four commissioners—Christopher Katani, Rhoda Manjolo, Emmanuel Soko and Chikondi Chingadza—are challenging their redeployment after they were assigned to positions they argue have no clearly defined operational responsibilities, a move that triggered the legal battle.

Attorney General Frank Mbeta confirmed that the proposal for dialogue came from the commissioners through their lawyer and that government is currently considering it.

“They made a proposal to us and the proposal is being considered. In their proposal we will look at what they are saying. If we agree on certain things we will go by those things,” said Mbeta.

The dispute has drawn attention within the security sector after the four commissioners obtained a court injunction following redeployment letters dated February 3, 2026.

The commissioners argue that the new assignments effectively sidelined them within the police service, prompting them to seek judicial intervention.

The tension deepened after their official vehicles were withdrawn and reassigned to eight newly promoted commissioners who took office on January 31, 2026.

Those promoted include Evalista Chisale, Jane Mandala, Frank Kumukumu, Delvin Mwamkili, Kelvin Mulezo, Mabvuto M’bobo, Lovemore Mwabumba and Glinton Mitayi.

For now, the court has given both parties breathing space to negotiate.

High Court Judge William Msiska adjourned the matter to March 25, 2026, when the parties are expected to return to court to report on the progress of their discussions and receive further directions.

Until then, the fate of the commissioners’ challenge hangs in the balance as behind-the-scenes negotiations unfold.

