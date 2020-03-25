Police dispel blood sucking rumours, warn against mob justice

Malawi Police in Mzimba have warned people in the district against taking laws into their hands following the death of a suspected bloodsucker.

In an interview on Tuesday, Mzimba Officer in Charge, Senior Superintendent David Kumwenda said life of an innocent person was lost Saturday at Champhira in the district after the angry community tortured the deceased, accusing him of being a bloodsucker.

“The angry people in Champhira killed an innocent person who was suspected to be a blood sucker while the other one was seriously injured and is admitted at Mzuzu Central Hospital after the mob beat him severely at Chimkusa location in Mzimba,” said Kumwenda.

He said police are investigating the matter and would ensure whoever is connected with the killing of the person is arrested and appear before the court of law.

Kumwenda dismissed reports making rounds in the district that there are bloodsuckers, assuring people not to live in fear.

“As police, we are warning all people in the district against the malpractice of sending fake massages that there are people in the district who suck blood. If anyone is caught, he or she will face the law,” he added.

Kumwenda said envy is an immense reason to the rumours that blood suckers exist in the district and that some people use the situation to steal property.

“People should not leave in fear that they would have their blood sucked. This is not true and there is no any report from hospital nor from residents here in Mzimba that one has been sucked blood,” said Kumwenda.

Rumours of blood suckers were first held in neighboring Zambia and are now spreading in areas bordering Zambia in Mzimba such as Edingeni and Jenda.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :