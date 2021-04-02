Police gives out K1m bounty for capture, prosecution of albino girl abductors

Malawi Police Service is dangling K1 million as prize money for the capture and successful prosecution of a 20-month old girl with albinism abductors.

The girl was abducted last Friday in Chikwawa.

District Police Officer In-charge, Assistant Commissioner Donnie Chionda, says police will grant informants strict confidentiality. So far, police have arrested three suspects in connection to the crime.

President of Association of Persons with Albinism in Malawi Ian Simbota said it was disappointing that the Tonse alliance led government is failing to curb the abductions and killings of people with albinism.

He said people with albinism in the country might be seeking asylum elsewhere where they could be safe.

