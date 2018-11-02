Police hunt for CCAP pastor’s attackers

November 2, 2018 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

A manhunt is underway in Chikwawa for a three people suspected of  attacking the  Reverend Kennedy Gama of Namalindi Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) and  ransacking his house.

Chikwawa police public relations officer, Foster Benjamin,  said the  assailants  also  assaulted Gama’s daughter and his watchman who was severely injured.

The incident happened on Monday at around 9 PM.

Police spokesman said the suspectes went away  with a wallet containing K7 ,000, two smartphones, a bale of sugar, an auto teller machine card, and other items worth about K20 000.

Gama, 46 comes from Traditional Authority Mulumbe in Zomba.

1
malawi ngoni
Guest
malawi ngoni

very sad

2 minutes ago

