Police hunt for CCAP pastor’s attackers

A manhunt is underway in Chikwawa for a three people suspected of attacking the Reverend Kennedy Gama of Namalindi Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) and ransacking his house.

Chikwawa police public relations officer, Foster Benjamin, said the assailants also assaulted Gama’s daughter and his watchman who was severely injured.

The incident happened on Monday at around 9 PM.

Police spokesman said the suspectes went away with a wallet containing K7 ,000, two smartphones, a bale of sugar, an auto teller machine card, and other items worth about K20 000.

Gama, 46 comes from Traditional Authority Mulumbe in Zomba.

