Police pelted by stones in Rumphi, one cop wounded

January 29, 2021 Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango – Nyasa Times 12 Comments

Police officers came under fire in Rumphi district  from unknown people on Thursday night with one cop wounded as the gang pelted stones at the officers.

Police pelted by stones

The incident occurred around Lukali bar within Rumphi boma town according to police report.

Sergeant Pascal Mwamatandala was wounded following the aggression by the people.

The victim together with other police officers were on patrol with the aim of making sure that all bars were closed as per Covid-19 preventive measures.

However, after reaching Lukali bar, they were  met with aggression and violence from the unknown people who started petting stones.

“One of the stones hit Sergeant Pascal Mwamatandala on the forehead,” reads part of the police report.

After the incident, police withdrew the operation immediately and took the victim to Rumphi district hospital where he was treated as an out-patient.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to arrest the suspects who will answer the charges of unlawful wounding.

Mzakwacha Nixon's
Mzakwacha Nixon's
5 hours ago

Wanangwa imweee !! Behaviors of some police offices are very inhuman.They don’t know how to approach,the mostly use force. They forget that they are there to show a service and not force.Wakujiwikamo chomene wapolice wanyakhe,very inhuman.Beinf a police officers(s)doesn’t mean you are superior,ntchi uniform icho,you must learn to behave as a human. Malawi Police,siyizatheka,Mwawona,sono,wamubwakula munyinu….nkhalo yikasuzga,if you use force,watch live is coming Please find out who stoned wapolisiyo,inya,nimulandu,arrest the culprits and also go to Lilongwe arrest those that raped Nsundwe women. .. Rumphi prison=unlawfully wounding Area 30 prison=Raping police officers. Yaaa !! Boone is pachanya pa lamula,Msundwe Police rapists,must be… Read more »

Malawi walero
Malawi walero
6 hours ago

Mavi yinu mose wapolice
Ntchewe zawaka

Covivax
Covivax
7 hours ago

This is what reap what you sow looks like.

Now Tonse is in power they want to put restrictions and curfews .

Go to hell or rewind back time and take back what you said about corona.

Gwede Mantashe
Gwede Mantashe
8 hours ago

A police,anthu amenewo anasakanikila ndi akwansundwe.
Amatha kuphatu apolice.

50 plus 1
50 plus 1
12 hours ago

Police are doing a good job. It’s only those who do not understand that harm them while on line of duty.

LDJ
LDJ
12 hours ago

It looks like the police were ill equipped. They were only pelted with stones. There was no gun fire. Why did they withdraw? They neither had helmets nor shields. I guess they just carried baton sticks.

Mangochi Kabwafu
Mangochi Kabwafu
12 hours ago

It can only be in Malawi/Africa where police/army officers can break the law by packing themselves illegally in a vehicle. Shameful and embarrassing.

Last edited 12 hours ago by Mangochi Kabwafu
ERUTU
ERUTU
13 hours ago

Too bad

Ndafera Nkhande
Ndafera Nkhande
13 hours ago

Mwabanthu pulikani kut COVID is real osachita nvabweka tifwenge banganya para tikupulika yaye izo bachipatala na boma bakuyowoya.Tsono ba police bakanangachi kuti mpaka kuvulazidwa?Nkhalo mulije babale bane imwe uko kukaya.

Tady
Tady
13 hours ago

That was bad to occur in the Rumphi district. Am sure yo lockdown is just lax. How can bars operate. You were suppose to arrest the bar owner & charge him with violating the lockdown regulations. A hefty fine was fair & even imprisoning him as a fair tale. If the State is challenged on this note, it will b a mere waste of resources to deploy the security personnel under such scenarios.
Malawi govt must pull up its socks

