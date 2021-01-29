Police pelted by stones in Rumphi, one cop wounded

Police officers came under fire in Rumphi district from unknown people on Thursday night with one cop wounded as the gang pelted stones at the officers.

The incident occurred around Lukali bar within Rumphi boma town according to police report.

Sergeant Pascal Mwamatandala was wounded following the aggression by the people.

The victim together with other police officers were on patrol with the aim of making sure that all bars were closed as per Covid-19 preventive measures.

However, after reaching Lukali bar, they were met with aggression and violence from the unknown people who started petting stones.

“One of the stones hit Sergeant Pascal Mwamatandala on the forehead,” reads part of the police report.

After the incident, police withdrew the operation immediately and took the victim to Rumphi district hospital where he was treated as an out-patient.

Meanwhile, police have launched an investigation to arrest the suspects who will answer the charges of unlawful wounding.

