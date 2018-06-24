Police tear gas angry fans at Nankhaka

Scores of Lilongwe football fans were refusing to enter Nankhaka ground in Area 30 protesting to what they claim highest entry fee.

Blue Eagles was playing host to TNM defending Champions, Be Forward Wanderers in the first round of the TNM Super League encounter.

Super League of Malawi (SULOM) pegged K1, 500 for open standings and K5, 000 for VIP stand.

Fans were standing on long queues begging SULOM to consider reducing the price for the game.

At 14:21 some angry fans started throwing stones in the ground and making some fans to run for their dire life.

No SULOM official was available to comment on the issue.

“We can not pay K1,500 when some people are just entering for free,” claimed one fan, John C.

Police had thrown tear gas to dispense angry fans.

The proceeded thereafter.

