Police vehicle on Chilima convoy in crashes, 10 cops injured

The country’s estranged Vice President and UTM president Saulos Klaus Chillima on Thursday cancelled his whistle –stop campaign rallies in Ntcheu following a car accident involving his security detail injuring seriously 10 law enforcers.

UTM spokesperson Joseph Chidanti Malunga confirmed the development in an interview.

Malunga disclosed that a police vehicle carrying Chilima’s security detail overturned at Khomba in Ntcheu District.

“The Malawi Police vehicle was ferrying the security detail sadly overturned throwing out the passengers (all police officers) from the vehicle.

“ UTM security officers arrived at the scene and helped carry the wounded to Balaka Hospital using a UTM minibus. An additional team from Nsipe has also been dispatched to Balaka to be with the injured,” he said.

Malunga said a total of 10 police officers have been wounded and are currently receiving medical attention.

“Let’s wish them a speedy recovery and keep them in our prayers,” he said.

The accident occurred while. Chilima was on the campaign trail in Ntcheu and prompted him to cancel the tour.

