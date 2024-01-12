Political analyst predicts run off presidential poll in 2025

A political analyst is predicting a run off during the 2025 water tight presidential poll as the race between the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidates will be too close but non will emerge winner in the first round.

If that happens, this will be the first time for the country to hold a run off election following the introduction of the 50+1voting system.

University of Malawi based Ernest Thindwa said the race will be between the MCP and DPP only.

This follows after two new parties registered this week as the political euphoria for next year’s tripartite election hits up.

However, Thindwa described the newly registered political parties as briefcase parties, saying they will not have any impact befor, during and after the election.

Currently MCP has largest number of MPs in Parliament seconded by DPP and UDF then UTM.

The silence of UTM leader, Dr Saulosi Klaus Chilima is also making causing a lot of problems mainly to the flip- flop voters.

