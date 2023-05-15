Political analyst says Atupele Muluzi likely to bounce back into politics

A political analyst says the opposition, UDF supporters request to Atupele Muluzi to come back to politics and lead the party during the 2025 election was prearranged by Muluzi himself.

Ernest Thindwa has said Muluzi is likely to come back to active politics.

Some UDF supporters on Friday petitioned Muluzi to bounce back into politics and be the party presidential candidate.

The petition was received by his wife as Muluzi is reportedly outside the country.

He is yet to comment on the matter.

Thindwa said Muluzi is seeing opportunities to get into government through going into alliances with other political parties.

“His calculation is that if he can get hold of UDF leadership, he will be able to negotiate with a possible party to win an election and surely in 2025, it will be between MCP and DPP,” said Thindwa.

Muluzi resigned from the party, saying he wanted to concentrate on his new job but a grouping, calling itself Friends of Atupele has sprung up, which says Muluzi is back in politics.

This brought friction between himself and the acting party president Lilian Patel who has since said h will not contest for party presidency during a convention.

