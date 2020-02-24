Political commentators urge UTM to get into alliance with MCP

A political commentator has said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM need to work together in alliance if they have to form the next government.

UTM president Saulos Chilima on Sunday in Lilongwe at a rally cast doubt over a political alliance with the MCP, saying UTM might go alone in the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election.

Sherif Kaisi said the issue of positions might be a stumbling bloc in the formation of the alliance for the two parties.

“There is no single party that can win the presidential election alone. The MCP and UTM should work together. After all, they successfully worked together in the election case,” said Kaisi.

He said the two parties should get into a political alliance which benefits Malawians.

The tone of Chilima on Sunday was that of defiance, saying UTM will go to the polls alone if the party does not agree on alliance terms with the MCP.

Kaisi said ordinary members of the two parties are the ones pushing for the alliance to wrestle power from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

DPP agreement with the United Democratic Front (UDF) for an alliance has been thrown into disarray after the UDF legislators voted with the opposition in the electoral reform bills.

