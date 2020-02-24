Political commentators urge UTM to get into alliance with MCP
A political commentator has said Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM need to work together in alliance if they have to form the next government.
UTM president Saulos Chilima on Sunday in Lilongwe at a rally cast doubt over a political alliance with the MCP, saying UTM might go alone in the Constitutional Court sanctioned fresh presidential election.
Sherif Kaisi said the issue of positions might be a stumbling bloc in the formation of the alliance for the two parties.
“There is no single party that can win the presidential election alone. The MCP and UTM should work together. After all, they successfully worked together in the election case,” said Kaisi.
He said the two parties should get into a political alliance which benefits Malawians.
The tone of Chilima on Sunday was that of defiance, saying UTM will go to the polls alone if the party does not agree on alliance terms with the MCP.
Kaisi said ordinary members of the two parties are the ones pushing for the alliance to wrestle power from the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
DPP agreement with the United Democratic Front (UDF) for an alliance has been thrown into disarray after the UDF legislators voted with the opposition in the electoral reform bills.
I do not see any of the two accepting post of vice president. All of them want 5he post of president. AmThe alliance between UTM and UDF isbthebone that is likely to be there.
I dont think it is fair to force Chilima to enter into an alliance with MCP. The two parties have their own unique and different manifestoes. The two parties are different. Let them campaign and sell their separate agenda and manifestoes. In the event that none has amassed the dreaded 50+1; then some coalition with MCP can be justified. Not now. Let’s face it in UTM there are members who hate MCP. They can even consider leaving the party if utm partnered mcp In MCP there are also seriously entrenched positions against utm and chilima personally. Sidik Mia in particular… Read more »
Chilima is arrogant and would not accept it. My wonder is and why are people regarding Chilima highly. Most people argue that the guys did not even get 1 million votes. Those votes were given to him by Jane “satana wamkulu” Ansah just to paint a picture that the stolen 2019 elections were competitive. UTM were very miserable. How come Atupele Muluzi managed at least 10 MPs with him getting 200,000 votes and Chilima 1 million votes with a finger count number of MPs. Asatisokosepo apa Chilima. He is a liar and odzimva kukoma kwambiri from his childhood days. Nanunso… Read more »
Odzimva from childhood? mwakula naye?
UDF relationship with DPP has not been thrown into disarray but that is strategy for UDF to let the DPP kneel down to UDF demand.
And UDF knows that it’s most powerful weapon to negotiate is 50+1%, without that DPP will not go into an alliance with UDF, so they need to let it pass for their own survival.
Who will be the President and vice? Where will Mia go?
Well done udf… specially madam Lillian Patel… as she’s the only sensible politician left in udf… I think shameless atupele should hand over the party presidency to madam Patel. And soulos should swallow pride and do what the people want and it’s Malawi first so why he is being greedy of power. No matter what these dpp thugs n MBAVAA must be kicked out n put behind bars so that no other party or presidency should not take Malawians for granted in future. Malawi belongs to Malawians n not few thieving individuals.
Chilima akapita ku MCP him and TUM will be frustrated. Chilima is a man of ambition and vision and SHOULD not be under conservative old folk. His determination is everything and it would be a tragedy for his intention to be subdued by others.
You mean the Katsonga new Democrat?
It is Chilima and his ‘boys’ who are prioritizing positions above national interests. If I were Chakwera I would also make it clear MCP will not bow to Chilima’s demands that he be the candidate for any possible alliance and move on!! And please do not be deceived the 4 years Chilima was with DPP told us a lot about his capabilities or lack thereof! Let him go back to DPP (his mother party) because that is what is uppermost on his mind rather than destabilize other parties and at the end go back to DPP when offered the candidate… Read more »
Let them form an alliance. ‘Tidzawanyenye bwino limodzi’.
There was no defiance, he just stated a fact. If we cant go into an alliance, we will go it alone. Simple. Afterall, if MCP or UDF or whoever say that they want Both the President and Vice to come from their party, what is the benefit in that to UTM which has proved itself to be a major player on the Presidential ballot at first attempt? And if all those who didnt register register, you could be shocked what kind of numbers UTM may bring to any alliance. The fact of the matter is that due to its not… Read more »