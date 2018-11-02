Polytechnic students hold technology innovations symposium

The Faculty of Built Environment at the University of Malawi’s the Polytechnic has organized a technology innovations symposium which will bring together government, the private sector, the academia and the community to promote the built environment professions and tackle issues affecting the construction industry in the country.

This is the sixth annual symposium and will take place on November 9 2018 at Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) under the theme: ‘Technology Innovation and Sustainability in the Built Environment.’

Head of Fundraising Team for the Symposium, Chifundo Njowe said the symposium has been organized to create a platform where both government and private institutions would be able to share issues affecting them and map the way forward.

“We understand that technology is improving rapidly and is also one of the factors that affect us and this is why we have included it in this year’s symposium,” she said.

The Head pointed out that, “We would like to encourage the nation through this symposium to innovate technology for the sake of keeping up with global trends and on the other hand, ensure that all the approaches are sustainable so that they are done without leaving a dent to the environment.”

Njowe said this year’s symposium would expose what the faculty does and give students opportunity to learn from those already in the industry.

She added that it would give potential employers an opportunity to find the best candidates to employ considering that students would be given a chance to market themselves and show how highly they have been trained, ready to be absorbed in the industry.

“At the end of the symposium, we will make some recommendations from the panel discussions and distribute the same to relevant authorities. We will also launch a website on the day of the symposium which will provide a platform for voicing out challenges facing the built environment,” Njowe said.

The symposium will be attended by physical planners, students, land economists, quantity surveyors, government and regulatory authorities among others, with a fee of K50 000 per delegate and K20 000 for students.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :