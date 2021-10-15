Pope Francis appoints Bishop Tambala new Archbishop of Lilongwe

Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis, has appointed Bishop George Tambala of the Diocese of Zomba as the new Archbishop of Lilongwe to replace Archbishop Tarcisius Ziyaye who died in December last year, the Vatican has announced.

Agenzia Fides, a news agency of the Vatican, and part of the Congregation for the Evangelization of Peoples reported that the Pope made the appointment on Friday, October 15, 2021.

“The Holy Father Francis has appointed His Excellency Monsignor George Desmond Tambala, O.C.D. [Order of Discalced Carmelites], currently Bishop of Zomba, as Metropolitan Archbishop of Lilongwe (Malawi),” the news agency reported.

Archbishop Tambala was born in Zomba in November 1968, and was ordained priest on April 13 1996 at Chiphaso Parish in the Archdiocese of Lilongwe which he will now head.

He belongs to the Order of Discalced Carmelites. Tambala was appointed Bishop of Zomba on October 15, 2015 and has also been appointed Archbishop on the same date October 15, 2021.

