Powerhouse International Church holds ‘Financial Summit’ 

A first of its kind Financial Summit organised by a church is set for Saturday, January 7 at Golden Peacock in Blantyre by Powerhouse International Church — aimed at equipping the citizenry with reliable knowledge regarding how to make, save and spend money.

At a media briefing held at Golden Peacock in the commercial city, the Church’s founder, Reverend Dr. Clement Nkhoma said the decision was made since “there is a high percentage of people, who are struggling with the financial issues both Christians or non-Christians”.

“There have been several cases of people committing suicide after failing to cope with their financial challenges, thinking that it is the best solution to run away from such challenges — which is a worrisome issue.

“Therefore, through this training we want to teach people on how to make, save and spend money because, as a Church, we need to take responsibility to make sure that people improve their financial status,” Nkhoma said.

Some of the expected speakers at the summit include well known trainer Kondwani Kachamba as well as seasoned and well trained bankers, economists and legal practitioners.

Many Malawians are struggling to make ends meed due to skyrocketing financial challenges in the country.

Observers are, however, suggesting meaningful businesses and investments as a viable way to bail out the country from the current economic crisis.

There have been many wealth creation conferences over the past year but not from the religious leadership but in November, when Blantyre City Presbytery of the CCAP joined efforts for swift action to address the alarming increase of suicide cases in the country, Vice-Presbytery Moderator Rev. Oswald Chinyama said the Church takes cognizance that suicides are due to financial stress.

Thus in their sermons, they advocate for a healthy church that include spiritual, religious and physical as well as giving messages of hope on how their flock can uplift their lives financially.

Adding credence, Presbytery Clerk, Rev Bruno Chipewa said: “Of the many problems citizens may be going through, we believe there is something positive that can be worked on.

“The Presbytery, through its congregations, provides her members with hope, optimism, self-esteem and contentment amidst worldly challenges such as stress from financial challenges and other mental related issues.”—Additional reporting by Duncan Mlanjira, Nyasa Times

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!