PPDA clears procurement in controversial K10bn SRWB contract

Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority (PPDA) has cleared the procurement in the controversial K10 billion Southern Region Water Board (SRWB) project.

In June this year, SRWB advertised for a tender to do detailed designs and construction works for the extension of Mangochi Potable Water Supply Project funded by the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED).

In a letter dated October 30 2020, PPDA director general Elias Hausi said they have taken note of the procurement process and the contract award decision that was made.

“We have taken noted that this procurement was carried out in accordance with procurement guidelines established by the donor, Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development, KFAED.

“Further, in the event that there are any complaints regarding this procurement process, we expect that such complaints will be dealt with in accordance with guidelines and procedurers established by the donor,” Hausi said.

The evaluation report shows that 14 companies bought the bid document, but only four submitted their proposals.

Jiangsu Suzhong Construction Group Company Limited made a bid of $16.3 million, Alghanim/ Plem quoted $14.4 million, Sawa Group/Metito joint venture priced its bid at $21.7 million while Kuwait Dynamic Limited/ Fisd partnership offered $12.3 million.

Alghanim International General Trading in a joint venture with Malawian firm Plem Construction, which quoted K10.9 billion and K1.6 billion higher than Kuwait Dynamics which partnered Fisd a Malawian-owned business K9.3 billion, was awarded the contract.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Share

Tweet

Pin

LinkedIn

Email

Print 0 shares