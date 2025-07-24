PPDA outlines measures to tame malpractices, corruption in public procurement, disposal of assets

The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Authority (PPDA) has outlined a number of measures designed and aimed to tame malpractices and corruption in procurement and disposal of public assets in Malawi.

The Authority has, among others, digitalized public procurement, a move that only aims to reform procurement, but also deliver services to all Malawians at their fingertips.

PPDA is an independent body, established by the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Asset Act No. 7 of 2025, with the mandate to regulate, monitor, and oversee public procurement and disposal of public assets in Malawi.

Addressing journalists in Lilongwe on Wednesday, PPDA Director General, Dr. Edington Chilapondwa, disclosed that the reforms the Authority is undertaking are in line with Malawi Vision 2063, which aspires to build an inclusively wealthy and self-reliant nation.

“We’re implementing reforms that speak directly to the foundational enablers of the Malawi’s Vision 2063, particularly effective Governance Systems and Institutions – through stronger legal frameworks, fairer processes, and enforcement of ethical conduct in procurement; and enhanced Public Sector Performance – by introducing digital systems that enhance efficiency and improve service delivery,” said Chilapondwa.

He also stated that through private sector dynamism, the Authority has opened up government contracts to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), empowering more local businesses to participate, adding that PPDA is also enhancing openness and transparency in the management of public resources through its mindset change approach.

“We’ve reached a significant milestone in Public Procurement and Disposal of Public assets in Malawi, an era driven by reform, guided by law, and powered by technology. Today, we are not only implementing systems but also laying a foundation for a future where public resources are managed with greater transparency, accountability, and purpose. We’ve made significant progress. From onboarding public institutions onto the Malawi National Electronic Procurement System to enacting a stronger, clearer procurement and disposal of public assets law, and digitalizing internal processes through the e-Memo a System that has been generated from within……. These changes are strategic, focusing on improving the current systems, speed, transparency, and accountability,” he expounded.

According to Chilapondwa, a total of 32 procuring and disposing entities (PDEs) have fully transitioned to the Malawi National Electronic Procurement System( MANEPs) — our very own e-procurement digital platform through a project the Authority implemented with financial support from World Bank.

He said the Authority introduced a dedicated e-Marketplace designed to give micro, small and Medium enterprises, including enterprises led by women and youth a fair/reasonable opportunity to participate in public procurement.

Furthermore, the Authority has also integrated the system with the Registrar General and the Malawi Revenue Authority to enable real-time data validation, ensuring the authenticity and accuracy of supplier and procurement-related information including verification of beneficial ownership. This integration enhances data reliability and supports informed decision-making throughout the procurement process.

The Authority also trained PDEs and Suppliers in the use of the system. Further, it has also set up a help desk. This system is a cyber-resilient infrastructure.

The system’s key functionalities include online supplier registration, publication of procurement notices, online bidding, and real-time tracking of procurement activities. Once the system is fully operational, one can register as a supplier online and be able to access all other functionalities.

On financial sustainability for the institution, Chilapondwa disclosed that, in line with Section 21 of the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act No. 7 of 2025, the Authority is now authorized to collect levies on public procurement and disposal proceedings.

He said this has enabled the Authority to transition from being a subverted entity to a non-subverted entity, to an independent entity, and has since collected a cumulative surplus of approximately K871 million to the Government of Malawi.

“This achievement is a testament to our commitment to financial discipline, compliance enforcement, and operational efficiency. Furthermore, I’m pleased to inform you that the Authority has successfully acquired land measuring 0.462 hectares in Area 20, Capital Hill. This land is fully paid for, and it marks a strategic reform investment in the Authority’s future growth and infrastructure development.

“These milestones reflect more than just financial gains and independence; they reflect our journey towards self-reliance, prudent resource management, and our long-term vision to strengthen public procurement governance in Malawi,” he said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!