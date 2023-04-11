PPP implicates Goodall Gondwe in the illegal giving of bus depots to Mulli

Former Chief Executive Officer for Public Private Partnership Commission, Jimmy Lipunga has implicated former minister of Finance Goodall Gondwe on the illegal transaction of giving bus depots to business magnate Leston Mulli.

Lipunga told High Court judge Violet Chipawo on Tuesday when the court resumed hearing the case that Gondwe refused to have the process open to the public and invite bidders.

Lipunga said Gondwe single handedly made the decision to give the depots to National Bus Company.

He said the involvement of the commission in the process does not mean it was behind the decision to give the private company the depots.

“For the government to make its decisions, it had to use an entity, in this case it was the commission that was used to write letters issuing the depots to National Bus Company.

“We objected from the onset that the government should not enter into this agreement,” Lipunga said.

Representing the State, Attorney General Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda said it was sad that no procedures were followed when the depots were given to National Bus Company.

