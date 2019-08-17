PP’s Chikwemba says tipped by DPP top cadet of evil plot: Evicted from house

People’s Party (PP) executive member Joseph Chikwemba has claimed that he is living dangerously for being outspoken about the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), saying the party cadets has tipped him of an evil plot against his life.

Chikwemba said he was approached by DPP top cadet Mike Chitenje known as Bangwe 1, who asked him to tone down his anti-DPP stance and withdraw from taking part in protests against Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chair Jane Ansah.

He claimed that ‘Bwangwe 1’ tipped him that the DPP cadres will go for his life.

“You know of late I have been very vocal in support of demonstrations and accusing the wrong doings of DPP leadership and I have been receiving threatening calls from unknown people. I got several calls from Mike Chitenje known as Bangwe 1, warning me that my name is on blacklist because I’m too much in front line accusing DPP leadership and he actually said he is warning me as friend of something bad that might come to me if I don’t change.

“So he advised me to stop writing on Facebook wall [against DPP], participating in demonstrations and stop be on TV shows that I speak ill of DPP,” said Chikwemba.

Chikwemba claimed that DPP cadets plotted to petro-bomb his house “so that me and my two sons and my wife should die or suffer great loss”.

He said the plot was put on hold after they realised that he was a tenant to a house which is owned by a top DPP official and Cabinet minister.

Now his landlord has evicted him from the house after staying there for three years.

Chikwemba said he believes the eviction is politically motivated.

