Premier Bet company pulls out of Malawi

September 28, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda
A popular bet company has pulled out of the country, citing surge in competition as the reason
Premier Bet Malawi says it has terminated  its premier bet agent agreement with all its agents in the country.
This means that there will be no ticket sales through Premier Bet agents in Malawi.
In a statement, the company says the decision, which is effective September 30, has been due to non-profitability, decreasing performance amid continuous surge in competition and  increasing operational costs.
“We understand that this may come as a disappointment, but we believe it is in the best interest of both parties given the circumstances, ” reads the statement in part.

