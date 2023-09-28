Premier Bet company pulls out of Malawi

A popular bet company has pulled out of the country, citing surge in competition as the reason

Premier Bet Malawi says it has terminated its premier bet agent agreement with all its agents in the country.

This means that there will be no ticket sales through Premier Bet agents in Malawi.

In a statement, the company says the decision, which is effective September 30, has been due to non-profitability, decreasing performance amid continuous surge in competition and increasing operational costs.

“We understand that this may come as a disappointment, but we believe it is in the best interest of both parties given the circumstances, ” reads the statement in part.

