Premier Bet unveils 4th K10m winner in rapid numbers

The latest winner is 24 year old Pempho Kulinji, a music equipment operator based in the high density area of Mchesi in the Capital Lilongwe.

Kulinji placed his bet in a Premier Bet shop in nearby Biwi area.

According to Premier Bet, one can win such an amount in the Rapid Numbers game after they bet only MK100 and receive a receipt which has six winning numbers appearing at the top.

For someone to win, some of their winning numbers must match some of the numbers appearing at the bottom of their ticket–with various ranges of amounts of money written under them.

The one betting can win even more money with one ticket if their winning numbers match with more numbers at the bottom.

Apparently, Kulinji’s winning numbers were 8, 13, 19, 29, 46 and 54.

Out of all these numbers, only 46 made it, instantly making the young man win MK10 million which was written under the number 46 appearing at the bottom of his ticket.

Speaking at Premier Bet offices in the Capital, Kulinji was excited and urged other young people to participate in betting in a responsible manner.

“First of all, let us focus on the things that matter to us like family, school, jobs or piece works. Whatever little we can spare from that, then we can bet to find a rare chance to win amounts of money such as these that can enable us to become more responsible on ourselves and relatives. Otherwise, betting is just a game,” he said.

Kulinji, who was accompanied by his father, added that he has placed his money in the hands of his able parents who will guide him on how to use it.

Taking his turn, Premier Bet Overall Shops Manager for the Central Region of Malawi, Hopson Ntwana, commended the Rapid Numbers game, saying the initiative is bringing more patrons to Premier Bet shops to win more money with just MK100.

“This is what we want. More people must find betting a cheap and easy thing to do to enable them win money that would improve their livelihoods,” he said.

Premier Bet is a sport betting and entertainment company which started its operations in Malawi in 2015.

So far, the company has 123 shops, over 1000 employees and over 800 agents across the country.