President Chakwera calls for joint effort in achieving ATM Strategy

Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has called for joint effort if Malawi is to achieve job, wealth creation and food security.

Speaking in Blantyre during the opening of this year’s agriculture fair , Chakwera said his vision remains the same which is to achieve food security.

“On previous occasion I have shared with you my vision to achieve job creation, wealth creation, and food security. I have shared with you that all three of these goals require our concerted efforts to boost production and manufacturing of goods in Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining for export,” he said.

The President said has put in place powerful tools which aims at ensuring Malawi attains economic growth.

Such initiatives include ; Affordable Inputs Programme, the Agricultural Commercialization Project, the Shire Valley Transformation Project, the Mega Farms Initiative, and the dozens of Irrigation Schemes around the country.

The President said the good news is that stakeholders are already going around the world signing deals to secure offtaker markets for farmers’ produce, which includes markets in Europe.

Chakwera commended Mozambique President Filipe Nyusi for all achievements done.

“I have the pleasure of letting you know that none of these things would have been possible without a partner and friend that has stuck closer to me than a brother, and that partner and friend is none other that His Excellency Dr. Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, President of the Republic of Mozambique,” he said.

