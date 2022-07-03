President Chakwera pays tribute to Professor Kalua

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has paid tribute to University of Malawi professor of economics, Ben Kalua who died on Sunday morning after a short illness.

He died at Mwaiwathu Hospital in Blantyre, according to his nephew Professor Khumbo Kalua.

A statement from State House says the demise of Professor Kalua is a colossal loss to all Malawians.

“Professor Kalua’s devotion to Malawi through his social commentary and scholarship on economic matters shaped not only the many students he mentored and equipped but also the progressive economic policies of the country,” says President Chakwera in a statement released by State House.

Professor Khumbo Kalua said the body of his uncle is expected to be laid to rest tomorrow in Zomba.

Until his demise, Professor Kalua was working with the University of Malawi in the Faculty of Economics.

Professor Kalua was one of the distinguished economics academics in the country and well known for his interviews with the press on economic matters.

He once served in an economics think tank which was set up to advise former President Joyce Banda.

