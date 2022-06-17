President Chakwera says he will now need a real cure for economy on sick bed

President Dr Lazarus Maccathy Chakwera has said the country’s economy is on sick bed and would need a real cure instead of painkillers.

President Chakwera said this on Friday when he officially launched private sector labs in Lilongwe.

He said the government will need to work with the private sector to turn around the economy which he said has been on sick bed for over five years now.

“The Malawi economy has been sick for sometime now with multiple organs failing.

“But we will treat the sickness in due course,” said Chakwera.

The President said Malawians would continue feeling the pain as he has removed pain killers administered on the economy as he wants to give the economy the economy a real cure, saying he will need a surgeon to treat the economy.

“We will keep each surgery going even if it causes pain,” he said.

Chakwera said the government can grow the economy by expanding the private sector.

He said this was the reason he was officially launching the private sector labs.

President Chakwera said the economy cannot grow by giving people handouts, including cash handouts.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!