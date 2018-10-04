Presidential hopeful Peter Dominika Sinosi Driver Kuwani has said his Mbakuwani Movement for Development (MMD) party was registered with Registrat of Political Parties on June 1 2018 and he is set to contest for for presidency during the May 21 2019 Tripartite electipons.

Kuwani, who in 2016 lost parliamentary by-electios in Mchinji West constituency on an independent ticket, has been addressing rallies on grassroots.

He said if elected into power, his MMD government will fight cronyism in the public sector.

“If the current political blocks cannot employ you, why waking up in a chilly month of May and employ them through casting a vote in their favour and only to be dumped and dusted ,” he said.

Kuwnai said MMD’s prime objective is to “dismantle and smash the current selfish and greedy cartel of piurelent political block that has been enjoying the endowed fruits for the nation since 1964 and free such treasurers for the marginalised society as this is undoubtedly the prime and paramount phase of employment and business creation.”

He accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government of being dominated by officials closely related to the top leadership.

Kuwani promises an inclusive, socially just, prosperous, tolerant, transformative and democratic developmental state in which people have equal opportunities to pursue happiness.

