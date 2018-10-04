Presidential aspirant Kuwani vows to fight cronyism: MMD party registered

October 4, 2018 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Presidential hopeful Peter Dominika Sinosi Driver Kuwani has said his Mbakuwani Movement for Development  (MMD) party was registered with Registrat of Political Parties on  June 1  2018 and he is set to contest for  for presidency during the May 21 2019 Tripartite electipons.

Peter Kuwani

Supporters of Kuwani

Crowds at Kuwani’s rally in Mchinji

MMD supporters

Kuwani, who in 2016 lost parliamentary by-electios in Mchinji West constituency on an independent ticket,  has been addressing rallies on grassroots.

He  said if elected into power, his MMD government will fight cronyism in the public sector.

“If the current political blocks cannot employ you, why waking up in a chilly month of May and employ them through casting a vote in their favour and only to be dumped and dusted ,” he said.

Kuwnai said MMD’s prime objective is to “dismantle and smash the current selfish and greedy cartel of piurelent political block that has been  enjoying the endowed fruits for the nation since 1964 and free such treasurers for the marginalised society as this is undoubtedly the prime and paramount phase of employment and business creation.”

He accused the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government of being dominated by officials closely related to the top leadership.

Kuwani promises an inclusive, socially just, prosperous, tolerant, transformative and democratic developmental state in which people have equal opportunities to pursue happiness.

DAVIE C MAKAWA
Guest
DAVIE C MAKAWA

koma ziliko 2019

Mzaliwa
Guest
Mzaliwa

Awa nde maloto a chumba, eni eni, in otherways this is madness at its best, kkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkkk

Mphwache
Guest
Mphwache

I can vouch, all his supporters are either his wives, children, granchildren, nephews and nieces, all from the Mbakuwani Clan.

saul
Guest
saul

Kkkkkkk wamisala waponda mwala. We know some of you, Chilima and Daza are being sponsored by mr Maliseche to shift our focus from MCP knowing that Mr Maliseche will not make it again.
All this noise you make against corruption and so on is to blindfold the followers. Ali ndi maso azitha kuona patali

