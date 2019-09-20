Presidential guard threatens PS with gun, arrested: Row with Minister Vuwa over land
Malawi Police in Lilongwe have released unconditionally President Peter Mutharika’s guard who threatened a Principal Secretary (PS) for Ministry of Lands and Housing with a gun following a row over a government piece of land.
Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the arrest of the presidential guard Ernest Malola who threatened PS for Lands and Housing Joseph Mwandidya with a gun following disagreement over a government piece of land along the Likuni Road in Lilongwe.
“It is true that the presidential guard was arrested on Wednesday and spent a night at Lingadzi police. The case has been dropped because the complainant has withdrawn the case,” said Kadadzera.
Sources say the disagreements arose after the Lands and Housing minister Symon Vuwa Kaunda wanted to buy the same piece of land and this annoyed Malola.
Vuwa Kaunda has been preaching that there should be no corruption in the award of government land yet he was using his ministerial powers to get the land.
Mwandidya has refused to comment on the matter whilst Vuwa Kaunda just said it was not true before hanging up the phone.
sheee koma Malawi why???
Boma ilili koma MA dpp cadets akulinjoya chipulezidenti chili phwiiii manyi okhaokha
Pali nkhani apa, zina mwabitsa poti Pali a “big”
Ayambapo kale, malawians for heaven sake and for the sake of your children this is not a government to trust or keep voting for it to keep mismanaging our country. These are thieves. Let’s vote for normal people in the next election please.
Okhaokha? Shaaaa
Vuto mukuphangira malo nokhanokha ku DPP kwanuko ndi ku Mlakho. Zakhala bwino, ndipo akanachiombera chi PS chimenechi
THAT BODY GUARD MUST FACE JAIL SENTENCE CHILUNGAMO CHIYENDE NGATI MADZI
With the likes of Vuwa and mafia gang at the hem of power ruling, fellow Malawians where is this government taking us? Can this government truly and effectively tackle the vice of ‘official corruption’ that is ravaging our beautiful and peaceful land? Someone help me find answers to these troubling questions?
Pwetekanani ndinu mbava zokha zokha mwakumana.
Joseph Mwandidya could not pursue the case because he is another cadet who was given a position in government. So pursuing the case could have meant in house fighting going wild.