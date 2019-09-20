Presidential guard threatens PS with gun, arrested: Row with Minister Vuwa over land

September 20, 2019 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 10 Comments

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have released unconditionally President Peter Mutharika’s guard who threatened a Principal Secretary (PS) for Ministry of Lands and Housing with a gun following a row over a government piece of land.

Mwandidya: Threatened with a gun by presidential guard

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the arrest of the presidential guard Ernest Malola who threatened  PS  for Lands and Housing Joseph Mwandidya with a gun following disagreement over a government piece of land along the Likuni Road in Lilongwe.

“It is true that the presidential guard was arrested on Wednesday and spent a night at Lingadzi police. The case has been dropped because the complainant has withdrawn the case,” said Kadadzera.

Sources say the disagreements arose after the Lands and Housing minister Symon Vuwa Kaunda wanted to buy the same piece of land and this annoyed Malola.

Vuwa Kaunda has been preaching that there should be no corruption in the award of government land yet he was using his ministerial powers to get the land.

Mwandidya has refused to comment on the matter whilst Vuwa Kaunda just said it was not true before hanging up the phone.

Girl lady
Guest
Girl lady

sheee koma Malawi why???

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mbwiyache
Guest
Mbwiyache

Boma ilili koma MA dpp cadets akulinjoya chipulezidenti chili phwiiii manyi okhaokha

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Cashgate1
Guest
Cashgate1

Pali nkhani apa, zina mwabitsa poti Pali a “big”

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Moya
Guest
Moya

Ayambapo kale, malawians for heaven sake and for the sake of your children this is not a government to trust or keep voting for it to keep mismanaging our country. These are thieves. Let’s vote for normal people in the next election please.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
youna
Guest
youna

Okhaokha? Shaaaa

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mzozodo
Guest
Mzozodo

Vuto mukuphangira malo nokhanokha ku DPP kwanuko ndi ku Mlakho. Zakhala bwino, ndipo akanachiombera chi PS chimenechi

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
TOSH
Guest
TOSH

THAT BODY GUARD MUST FACE JAIL SENTENCE CHILUNGAMO CHIYENDE NGATI MADZI

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Chigadula Rabson
Guest
Chigadula Rabson

With the likes of Vuwa and mafia gang at the hem of power ruling, fellow Malawians where is this government taking us? Can this government truly and effectively tackle the vice of ‘official corruption’ that is ravaging our beautiful and peaceful land? Someone help me find answers to these troubling questions?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Kestern Wa Mafuta Centre
Guest
Kestern Wa Mafuta Centre

Pwetekanani ndinu mbava zokha zokha mwakumana.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Extra Point
Guest
Extra Point

Joseph Mwandidya could not pursue the case because he is another cadet who was given a position in government. So pursuing the case could have meant in house fighting going wild.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago