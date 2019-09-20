Presidential guard threatens PS with gun, arrested: Row with Minister Vuwa over land

Malawi Police in Lilongwe have released unconditionally President Peter Mutharika’s guard who threatened a Principal Secretary (PS) for Ministry of Lands and Housing with a gun following a row over a government piece of land.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the arrest of the presidential guard Ernest Malola who threatened PS for Lands and Housing Joseph Mwandidya with a gun following disagreement over a government piece of land along the Likuni Road in Lilongwe.

“It is true that the presidential guard was arrested on Wednesday and spent a night at Lingadzi police. The case has been dropped because the complainant has withdrawn the case,” said Kadadzera.

Sources say the disagreements arose after the Lands and Housing minister Symon Vuwa Kaunda wanted to buy the same piece of land and this annoyed Malola.

Vuwa Kaunda has been preaching that there should be no corruption in the award of government land yet he was using his ministerial powers to get the land.

Mwandidya has refused to comment on the matter whilst Vuwa Kaunda just said it was not true before hanging up the phone.

