Presidential nomination presentation: aspirant Chilungo amplifies women empowerment

Armed with his deep conviction to serve Malawians as a solution-focused and development conscious servant leader, independent presidential candidate Adil James Chilungo sealed his bid Thursday by submitting his nomination papers to Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) at Bingu wa Mutharika International Convention Centre (BICC) in the Capital, Lilongwe.

Accompanied by his running mate Mervis Mwalukuwo, Chilungo emphasized that “this was his only right choice” for his Vice President, made to demonstrate his commitment to women empowerment.

Mwalukuwo is a shrewd businesswoman, according to Chilungo.

He stated: “My choice of her clearly shows that I value women in this country and only wish them well.

“I’m a muslim and she is a christian. Our aim is to promote a stronger muslim-christian alliance which we will leverage for the development of this country,” Chilungo added.

As expected servant leaders the nation is looking up to, Chilungo and Mwalukuwo modestly stormed BICC to the awed stare of scores of onlookers, including their supporters, observers, diplomats and journalists, among others.

An exciting environment prevailed as women clad in dark green attire sang, danced and cheered them on while hoisting placards with words praising the duo as the indisputable choice for the presidency.

Winding up his schedule with MEC officials, Chilungo urged Malawians to turn out in large numbers to vote for him.

“I hold the solution to many of the problems affecting this country. Do not sideline me just because I’m competing for president for the first time,” he said.

On Thursday, MEC also received nomination papers from two other presidential contenders, including Joyce Banda, who is former President and People’s Party leader.

