Princess Chitsulo to launch ‘Nyimbo Yanga’ DVD: Proceeds to be directed to charity

As a way of promoting girl child education in the country, Blantyre based Gospel songbird, princess Chitsulo has promised to give all the proceeds realized after her ‘Nyimbo Yanga’ DVD launch towards assisting needy students in various schools across Malawi.

Scheduled to take place at Mount Soche Hotel in Blantyre on Friday 30th of March 2018, Nyimbo Yanga’ DVD launch will be spiced up by Jacaranda kids and Lulu.

Speaking in an interview Princess Chitsulo said she has decided this as a way of giving back to her fans, who she said have been by her side in her music career path.

Chitsulo said her music talent can be much impactful and make a great difference if she uses it as a tool to raise funds and reach out to needy students.

She further added that she wants to get about K10 million Malawi kwacha to reach all students identified by her Princess Chitsulo foundation.

“Through Princess Chitsulo foundation, we identified about 18 girls who are really in need of funds to further their studies, for them to complete studies we need more money.

We are fundraising, because as Princess Chitsulo I don’t have money to send these girls to school neither does the foundation ha but we believe together we can change a life of someone”, she said

She added that, being a gospel artist she truly believes that education is a key to success and that helping a young girl to access education is not a waste of resources but rather an investment.

According to Chitsulo her foundation is currently sponsoring a number of girls in various schools including some at University of Malawi’s Chancellor Collage and all the funds come from Princess Chitsulo’s music sells.

The show will start at 6 o’clock in the evening till late, the charges are in different categories, Bronze K10,000,Silver K15 000 and Gold is K20 000. The cost will also cater for snacks and drinks

