Prophet Bushiri awarded in South Africa for humanitarian work: Minister Mantashe graces  event

South Africa’s renowned charity organization, Sakhululeka Isizwe, has recognized and awarded Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church for his continued humanitarian work across the world.

Founder of the organization, East London-based Chief Makinana said Prophet Bushiri’s humanitarian work expecially towards children and youths is not something that should go without mention.

Presenting the award to one of Bushiri’s officials on Saturday last week in East London, Makinana underlined that his organization will continue to support Bushiri to ensure that his dream of touching people is not realized and not disturbed.

The ceremony, which was organized to raise funds to support Frere Hospital in the area, was graced by Minister of Mines Gwede Mantashe.

In his speech, Mantashe said the ruling African National Congress (ANC) was founded in church and it encouraging to note that ECG and Prophet Bushiri are championing humanitarian activities.

After the ceremony, the Sakhululeka Isizwe Charity organization pledged R 10 000 to help children who are suffering from Cancer, and ECG through Prophet Shepherd Bushiri pledged R300 000.

ECG resident pastor for East London Apostle Baloyi said his church believes in feeding people both with spiritual and physical need.

He said Prophet Bushiri always make it clear that ECG should always preach beyond the pulpit.

Thousands of people within South Africa alone have beneffited from Prophet Bushiri through his Beacon of Hope (BoH) charity organisation of ECG.

Some of the beneficiaries include needy communities and disaster victims, among others.

Bushiri, one of the most popular figures world over, is known for his charity works.

Under his Shepherd Bushiri Investments (SBI) he also donated billions of kwacha worth of maize aid to Malawians across the country.

He is also paying tuition fees to many students in Malawi, South Africa, Zambia, Zimbabwe and overseas.

