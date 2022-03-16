Prophet Bushiri clarifies Mlaka’s exit from ECG Jesus Nation Church: Expresses his love for There’s no wine hit

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri has moved to clarify the reasons why musician-cum-anointed man of God, Pastor Mlaka Maliro, resigned from his position at ECG Jesus Nation Church in eSwatini.

There have been speculations and rumourmongering on what might have driven Maliro to exit the church more so because of the poetic message delivered in his new gospel track There’s no wine.

Through his Director of Communications at ECG Jesus Nation Church, Ephraim Nyondo, Bushiri said the church had noted several circulations on social and mainstream media with regards to the status of Pastor Maliro who was the National Pastor for ECG Jesus Nation Church in Eswatini [formerly Swaziland].

Bushiri stated that there were disciplinary issues involving his wife and she was summoned to appear before the church directors in Lilongwe, Malawi, and that Pastor Mlaka later followed her to Malawi.

“After noting the details of disciplinary issues his wife was summoned for, issues we can’t disclose to the public, he decided to step down. It must be underlined that Pastor Mlaka is a great leader. In the three years he has served our ministry—from being a resident pastor in several branches in South Africa to become the National Pastor of a nation—Pastor Mlaka showed great leadership skills as both a minister of the gospel and an administrator,” he clarified.

And in a statement made available to Nyasa Times, Nyondo said Prophet Bushiri wishes Pastor Maliro well and he is confidently resolute that wherever he goes, the pastor will always achieve greatness.

“With regards to ‘There is no wine’ song by Pastor Mlaka, Prophet Bushiri considers it to be a great song and he loves it immensely. The Prophet understands that when a great composer such as Pastor Mlaka sits down to create a song, he gets inspired by so many things. The Prophet feels that whatever inspired Pastor Mlaka to make the song, he strongly believes that his motives must be respected!” said Nyondo in the statement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!