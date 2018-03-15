Prophet Bushiri in Nigeria for a 5 day crusade: Start of two months Global Prophetic Tour

Prophet Shepherd Bushiri landed in Abuja, Nigeria, Wednesday night for a 5 day crusade in the country as he launches his Global Prophetic Tour which will take him to three continents.

In Nigeria, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) founder and leader will be in two States and will be joined by his spiritual father, Prophet Uebert Angel, and also Prophet Jeremiah.

Confirming the Global Prophetic Tour in a press statement released on Wednesday, ECG communications director Ephraim Nyondo said it has always been the mission of Prophet Bushiri to take the gospel of Jesus to different parts of the globe.

“We all know the commission he got when he was called by God that he should go and preach the gospel beyond all the borders. His ministry work is always driven by that commission. That is why there is this tour,” he said.

Nyondo added that the tour will see Prophet Bushiri visiting and preaching in some states in USA, India in Asia, three cities in Australia and four countries in Africa including Kenya, Nigeria and Malawi.

During the tour, which is fundamentally spiritual, the Prophet will be preaching, prophesising, doing deliverances and praying for people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :