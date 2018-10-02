Prophet Bushiri unites Malawi politicians of different divides

South-African based Prophet Shepherd Bushiri of Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) Church crusade last Saturday in Lilongwe will go down history as one of the spaces which united politicians of different divides.

Key and renowned politicians from various political parties were present at the crusade to show their solidarity to the son of the land, Prophet Bushiri.

Among others, they include: ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secretary general Geredeza Jeffrey, DPP regional governor for the south Charles Mchacha, DPP regional governor central Binton Kutsaira, DPP member and chairperson of Road Authority, Brown Mpinganjira and many other key official from the ruling party.

Those from opposition parties were also present. They include: Ken Kandodo, who represented Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera; MCP’s MP for Lilongwe City South East Ulemu Msungama; People’s Party (PP) member Kamlepo Kalua and United Democratic Front (UDF) vice president Michael Antony.

Even the Mayor of Lilongwe Desmond Bikoko was there including Senior Chief Kaomba of Kasungu.

Other notable politicians included president of Depeco, Chris Daza, his party spokesman Ernest Maganga.

Also spotted in the crowds at the Bingu National Stadium (BNS) was former Attorney General Ralph Kasambara.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Samuel Tembenu represented President Peter Mutharika at the crusade and relay a message of continuous support from government.

The prophet, who is fondly called Major 1, thanked Malawians for trooping in their large numbers to attend the crusade.

The Global Prophetic Tour has taken Bushiri to the South Korea, United States of America (USA), Australia, Dubai. Nigeria, Tanzania, his home Malawi and next stop is Uganda. He will also be in Cape Town.

