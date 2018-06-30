Prophet Bushiri’s Malawi vacation in Mangochi disturbed by flocks of villagers 

South Africa-based Malawian businessperson and prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s vacation in the beatific lakeshore district of Mangochi, Malawi, has been disturbed by flocks of villagers who, after a word spread that he is around, trooped in to pay homage to him.

Reports reaching Nyasa Times indicate that when they learnt that the South Africa based preacher, mostly known as Major 1, was at a lodge near by, five villages, led by their chiefs, flocked in to see him.

However, reports adds that when they, in their hundreds, arrived at the lodge, his security tried to take him on a boat ride .

The move didn’t work because the locals entered in the water, pulled him from the boat, used their canons and dragged him out by force just to have a cordial word and celebrate him.

The villagers asked Prophet Bushiri to help build them a school and support their football club if possible.

The video below shows Major 1 being pulled out and then being celebrated with chants “Bushiri hoye!”

As of now, his security advsiors have advised Prophet Bushiri to move to another location for his holiday.

