Prophet Bushiri’s non-discriminatory spirit earns him praise of South Africans: Share gift of vehicles

Renowned South Africa’s jazz singer, who is also a leading artist at Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), Swazi Dlamini has saluted Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s non-discriminatory spirit towards the way he recruits, interacts, treats and rewards his employees in South Africa.

The songbird says Prophet Bushiri has the rarest heart of a human being—something that is barely comprehensible in a world full of favouritism and nepotism.

Swazi made the comment on Friday last week after his husband, violin-player Tshepo Mngoma, received a top of the range vehicle gift from Prophet Bushiri.

Swazi’s husband received the vehicle—which includes, among others, modern Mercedez Benz, BMWs, VWs, Ford Ranger—together with 14 others who work for Prophet Bushiri’s ministry.

The workers include his choir members, some from his security team and others from the media.

One of the recipients, William, from the security team and also from South Africa, was speechess saying it is rare for someone to do this kind of a thing to people who do not even belong to his country.

“The Prophet has not only shared with me something that I least expected for the moment, but has also challenged me to reflect on love and the spirit of sharing,” he said.

This is not the first time for Prophet Bushiri to share gift of vehicles with his employees. In November last year, the Prophet also made the gesture to at least 17 of his workers who includes people from Zambia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Malawi.

In 2016, President Jacob Zuma, through ANC Treasurer General Zweli Lawrence Mkhize, expressed “sincere happiness and recognition” over the impact the Prophet’s ECG was doing in South Africa, outlining the “spiritual and economic contributions.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :