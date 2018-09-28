Prophet Hara hails Malawi govt for youth internship program

Renowned Malawian youthful prophet and public speaker, Senior Prophet Justice Hara, who is the founder of Ambassadors for Christ Ministries and also the newly appointed Good-will Ambassador for African Youth Union Commission (AYUC), has hailed President Peter Mutharika’s administration for the youth internship program, saying it has created job opportunities for the youths in the country.

Earlier this month, government rolled out the internship programme for the youths to work in areas of agriculture, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), manufacturing and small scale mining in order for them to gain practical work experience.

The initiative is President Mutharika’s own brainchild.

The programme has been included in the 2018/2019 national budget to reduce unemployment among the youths in the country for both college graduates and non-graduates.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Prophet Hara emphasised that the nation needed this initiative 40 years back.

“If this nation had implemented this program many years ago, we could now have a lot of young people that are very creative and well trained, ” he observed.

Prophet Hara said to be trained in college or university is not enough because every company asks for people who have experience.

“What the president of this nation has done is very commendable and our young people will not be the same again after the internship period”.

According to Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development Francis Kasaila, Government plans to create job opportunities for 17,000 youths in the next two and half years, hence the introduction of internship programme.

“We are encouraging young graduates from Technical, Vocational, Entrepreneurship and Training institutions, community technical colleges and universities to utilize the opportunity so that they can be equipped with relevant skills in key areas.

“Our aim is to recruit 17,000 youths in months to come so that we reduce unemployment levels in the country,” Kasaila told journalists recently.

The minister said the interns would be attached to companies, institutions and organizations for a period of six and 12 months for undergraduates and graduates respectively.

According to Kasaila, 4.8 billion kwacha has been set aside for the 5000 youth graduates that will be placed in various ministries, departments and local councils.

Ten thousand non-graduate youths will be employed in a nationwide tree planting exercise where government has allocated K1.5 billion.

Senior Prophet Justice Hara is the spiritual son of another revered South Africa based Malawian prophet, Shepherd Bushiri, who is popularly known as Major 1.

Hara’s ambassadorial role at AYUC, a network of youth organisations across the African continent, has been conferred upon him following his passion in promoting youth development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :