Prophet Magaya’s Properties Face Auction as Debts Mount After US$3 Million Court Loss

Controversial Zimbabwean preacher Walter Magaya is facing a deepening financial crisis, with some of his properties now heading for public auction over an unpaid debt to GetBucks Microfinance Bank—just days after he lost another court case ordering him to repay US$3 million to an Israeli business partner. The leader of Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries now risks losing multiple properties as creditors move to recover millions of dollars in unpaid debts.

Real estate firm Graham & Douglas Real Estate has announced that Magaya’s property will be sold through a public auction scheduled for Friday, 27 February 2026, at Raylton Sports Club in Harare. The auction notice was issued under instructions from the High Court of Zimbabwe Sheriff Services. Among the properties listed for auction is Stand 166 Smuts Road in Prospect, a 3.2323-hectare property featuring a six-bedroom house, lounge, dining room, and staff quarters.

The property is registered under Planet Africa (Private) Limited, a company where Magaya and his wife Tendai Magaya serve as directors, and is held under Deed of Transfer No. 407/6118 dated 27 July 2018. Another property listed for auction is an 8.7146-hectare property at No. 6 Caledon Avenue in Prospect, Waterfalls, Harare, though auctioneers reportedly failed to access the land for inspection. The property forms part of the Remaining Extent of Stand 8 of Prospect.

The dispute with GetBucks dates back to June 2025, when the microfinance bank approached the High Court seeking to liquidate Magaya’s estate over a debt of US$420,140.72. Court documents show that the court granted judgment against Walter Magaya, Tendai Magaya, and Planet Africa (Private) Limited, ordering them to repay the debt together with interest.

Reports indicate that GetBucks accused Magaya of frustrating efforts to recover the debt, claiming he declared he had no assets available for seizure. The lender further alleged that several entities connected to the preacher—including PHD Ministries and The Walter Magaya Family Trust—were being used to block enforcement of court orders.

The auction announcement comes just days after another major legal defeat for Magaya. On 21 February 2026, Justice Maxwell Takuva ruled that the preacher must repay US$3 million to Israeli businessman Ronny Aharon Musan Levi, along with interest at 3 percent per month, compounded monthly from 1 July 2022.

The ruling stems from a Memorandum of Agreement signed on 12 May 2022, under which Levi invested US$3 million in a proposed mining project. Magaya had agreed to register a first-ranking mortgage over his Yadah Hotel Properties within 30 days as security for the investment but failed to do so and did not repay any part of the loan.

Magaya’s lawyers, led by Garikai Sithole, argued that the agreement should be declared invalid because it allegedly lacked approval from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe under exchange control regulations and suggested the debt could be repaid in local currency rather than US dollars. Justice Takuva rejected these arguments, warning that allowing Magaya to keep the money without repayment would effectively turn the law into “an engine of fraud.”

The judge also criticised the preacher’s conduct, noting the contradiction between his legal actions and his religious role, stating: “The defendant’s conduct in this matter stands in stark and troubling contrast to the very scriptures he professes to hold as a man of God, pastor, and leader of a Christian ministry.” The court further ordered Magaya to pay legal costs on a higher scale, citing abuse of court process.

The latest developments add to growing signs of financial distress surrounding Magaya’s business empire. Earlier in 2025, Planet Africa (Private) Limited entered voluntary corporate rescue proceedings in an attempt to avoid collapse. Court records show that earlier attempts by creditors to seize Magaya’s movable assets were blocked by interpleader claims filed by The Walter Magaya Family Trust and PHD Ministries.

In June 2025, Magaya temporarily stopped liquidation proceedings by paying US$180,000 toward the GetBucks debt and signing a settlement agreement for the remaining balance. However, the latest auction notice suggests that the agreement may have collapsed or failed to settle the outstanding obligations.

Beyond his financial disputes, Magaya is also facing separate criminal proceedings. The preacher is currently standing trial on four counts of rape involving adult congregants, with allegations dating from 2016 to 2023.

Prospective bidders interested in the auctioned properties must pay a US$5,000 security deposit and a US$120 non-refundable fee for a special bidder’s card. The properties will be sold for cash in US dollars or through nostro accounts. The successful buyer will also cover 5 percent auctioneer’s commission plus VAT, transfer and conveyancing costs, stamp duty, and any outstanding municipal rates.

