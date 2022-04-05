Prophet Mbewe assures Chakwera of church’s prayers and intercession on the President’s 67th birthday

Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FOWAM) president Prophet David Mbewe has assured Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera of the association’s incessant intercession for the country’s leadership.

Mbewe observed that Malawi needs God’s grace in order for the citizens to realize their social and economic aspirations.

He made the assurance in his happy birthday message to Chakwera as the President turned 67 on Tuesday.

Mbewe, who also doubles as president of the Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi (PROMAM) and leader of the Living Word Evangelical Church (LIWEC), said the associations and the church he heads believe that “when fathers are blessed, children are also blessed.”

“You are a blessing to us and the Malawi nation. And we are proud to have a God-fearing President in you,” says the prophet in his message to Chakwera.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera has donated 10, 000 kilogrammes of maize to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DoDMA) for distribution to survivors of tropical cyclones in the Southern Region.

Presidential Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda said in a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon that while the President is thankful for the gift of life, his is also mindful of the many Malawians whose lives have been disrupted by recent natural disasters.

“And this donation is his expression of solidarity with them and commitment to alleviating their suffering,” said Kasunda in the statement.

Chakwera was born on 5th April 1955 in Malembo Village in Traditional Authority Khongoni in Lilongwe.

Ironically, his birthday coincides with the day former President Professor Bingu wa Mutharika breathed his last in 2012.

And in his message on the commemoration of his life, Prophet Mbewe described the fallen Head of State as a visionary leader who always wanted the best for his country.

The prophet says Mutharika taught Malawians to develop tough feet, but keep a soft heart.

“This was our father! His reign was great. He’s a dreamer of reality, an elephant time memory and a compassionate heart,” reads part of the message released as part of the Bingu memorial.

Thousands of Malawians gathered at Chingadzi Catholic Parish in Thyolo to commemorate the life and service of Chitsulo Cha Njanji to Malawi.

Bingu died of cardiac arrest around 5 April 2012.

