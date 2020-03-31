Prophet Mbewe introduces ‘Shalom Touch’ program on MBC TV

Prophet David Mbewe of Living Word Evangelistic Church has suspended midweek services as concern over the spread of coronavirus grows but the preacher has introduced a programme on Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) television to ensure that the faithful maintain the sense of spiritual connection.

According to the church spokesperson, Walter Nyamilandu Manda, in an effort to reduce crowds at the prayer houses, Prophet Mbewe has changed the way to carry out service to prevent the infection.

He said instead Prophet Mbewe will be holding services every Tuesday at 6pm at Shalom Mount Valley in Machinga using strict measures of physical distancing.

Nyamilandu also said Prophet Mbewe will be holding prayers on MBC Television every Monday at 9:00pm.

“These prayers shall be repeated on Wednesday at 6:30pm and Friday at 1.00pm,” said Nyamilandu.

“These arrangements have been made to allow all interested persons, members and partners to actively participate in prayers with the Prophet at a time that the whole world is facing the threat of the Coronavirus pandemic,” said Nyamilandu.

Nyamilandu also added that in the spirit of enforcing preventive measures against the spread of Coronavirus, following the declaration of State of National Disaster by the State President, special arrangements have been put in place to ensure orderly conduct of prayers.

He also said faithful are also being encouraged to religiously hold mid week prayers in their various out stations through their assigned leaders to pray against the spread of the deadly virus.

Many churches are taking other preventatives measures – cutting back on greeting times and changing the way Communion is administered – to keep their flocks safe from spreading the virus that originated in Wuhan, China.

