Prophet Mbewe  resigns at Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi to lead FWAM

January 26, 2021 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Prophetic Ministries Association of Malawi (PROMAM) general secretary Prophet Lex Kalolo, has dismissed assertions that there is a leadership crisis in the association, clarifying that  its president Prophet David Mbewe voluntarily resigned to take up a similar position at another faith institution.

Faith group leader, Prophet David Mbewe  still with Promam but leading Fwam

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the meeting for religious leaders on Covid-19, which Malawi Interfaith Aids Association (MIAA) organised in conjunction with the Malawi Network of People Living with HIV and Aids (MANET+), Kalolo disclosed that Mbewe, of Living Word Evangelistic Church, is now leading the Freedom of Worship Association of Malawi (FWAM).

“He voluntarily resigned from his position because PROMAM constitution does not allow its president to head two like-minded institutions.

“He was so open that we accepted his resignation, but he is maintaining his membership with PROMAM,” he explained.

Kalolo said it was therefore wrong for the Presidential Advisor on Religious Affairs, Reverend Brian Kamwendo, to think that Mbewe’s absence at the meeting was a result of the power struggle at PROMAM.

“We have very high regard for Prophet Mbewe and there has been no feud between us. In fact, he could have come here also had it been that he is not occupied with other equally important programme to attend to,” emphasized Kalolo.

During the meeting, the prophets expressed concern over the decision by the government to reduce the number of people at public gatherings to 50.

Prophet Favour suggested that the government should instead intensify the adherence to Covid-19 prevention measures, which include observing social distance, wearing masks and the frequent washing of hands with soap.

“50 in a classroom is different from 50 in a 5000 capacity church. The Government through, Reverend Brian Kamwendo indicated that they consulted all faith bodies before the new rules were gazzeted. We are saying we were not consulted, and yet in the today’s meeting, they invited us. Why did they not call those they consulted, we all wondered,” he said.

PROMAM also asked the government to consider the association as a mother body for prophetic ministries and should involve it at decision making level.

Kamwendo has since assured the association of the government’s readiness to engage them in the next programmes.

Pablo
Pablo
2 hours ago

If you are asked what PROMAM or FWAM or even MIAA are, I don’t think a lot of people will have any clue. Just write them the way they are, even if they look like a statement. Too many useless organisations run by power hungry people.

Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
Ginimbi, the illuminate, the likes of Bushiri
2 hours ago

Just last time it was herbalists association of Malawi and now thieves have regrouped to form the alliance which will be the umbrella body facilitating the duping and conning of people. kuba komweku mpaka association? Ndalama yavuta pa Malawi

Anzelu ndi Anzelu
Anzelu ndi Anzelu
2 hours ago

Awa aPROMAM abwela ndimkwiyo ndiphokoso lalikulu lachabe. Just bundle them together with Evangelical Association of Malawi. EAM also has prophets and prophetic Ministries. EAM has structure, order and discipline, osati zama prophet abodza who want to dominate as if Malawi is one big church under abusa. Malawi is a constitutional democracy, a secular state and l foresee that in near future, Chakwera’s biggest opposition is going to come from these prophets. Mark my words.

Coaster
Coaster
3 hours ago

Wawona kuti mulibe kuba ndalama aneneli onama awa

