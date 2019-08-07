Protesters strip naked Malawi CID female cop
Protesters on Tuesday strip naked a female police officer in Lilongwe, an incident which has drawn condemnation from rights activists.
The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officer was in civilian clothes among the protesters when she was spotted and identified by some of the anti-Jane Ansah demonstrators.
The protesters accused her of being a spy, saying she was taking details of those involved in the demos.
Sensing danger, she started running away when some of the violent protesters overrun and over powered her, beat her up before leaving her literally naked.
A Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldier rushed to the scene, took a man’s shirt which he clothed the woman police officer.
Women rights activists Faustace Chirwa and Emily Banda have since condemned the action by the protesters.
Chirwa said people's anger over Ansah's mishandling of the election results should not lead to the victimization of women.
That is what happens when anger is high, you can’t control some one who is angry, and a person who is angry can do anything anytime. So this is it!!!
Lord just have mercy over Malawi entirely, eeeish !
She was in a plain clothes spying on people and some of them will be killed at night. She deserve what she got. This CID woman is heartless and brutal murderer that torment our people day and night. I just want to let these Mulhako wa Alomwe spys that Malawians are not afraid of you, and we will fight you by all means necessary. We know all these police and Peter Hitler Mutharika spys where they live, and we will deal with them accordingly. These CID are not serving the interests of Malawians but that of Peter Hitler Mutharika. The… Read more »
That is very sad indeed, that is uncalled for. These are our mothers, our sisters, our wives. Who can be happy when such a thing happens to one’s Mum, Sister, Wife or Daughter?? Its a sad situation indeed Ansah should consider that all these are happening in her name. On the other hand Police said that they dont have the capacity & what was she doing in the midst of the protesters?? ? CID in the midst of the protester??? Police visibility doesn’t need to be in a civilian that’s why people thought that she was a spy not that… Read more »
How i wish the stripped woman was Jane Ansah, that Woman sulks eish
Mahome you talk like someone who dropped from heaven. Be sensitive dont you have sisters wife and daughters. May be not yet.
Zoputa dala izi, a police you feel like you are superior than the rest of Malawians, kumatumbwa kuma demo, at the end of the month kukalandila tima fifty kwacha ngati salary, yet mbuyanu APM yo angokugwiritsani nchito as puppets. Mwaziona ulendo uno ena atengerepo phunzilo, Kudos to all who stripped her naked! she has learnt it the hard way!
SEODI WHITE MISOZI NDIYOSAYAMBA ALIRA ZEDI
This act orchestrated by Arafat and fake accent ex-reverend and their henchmen Mtambo and Trapence must be condemned in strongest terms and brought to the international attention. The lady police officer was simply doing her job. The faces of the perpetrators are clear in the pictures and must be duly brought to justice.
I condemn the demonstrators for this barbaric act of stripping women naked. Its so stupid and also it is very stupid for the police to send plain clothed police for crowd control duties, Umbuli ku police too much, in crowd control, security personnel are always in uniform which is identifiable and visible to all, no way can someone be in plain clothes and say they are there for security in a crowd of thousands.
She was a spy indeed. (For the government)