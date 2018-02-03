Queen honours Malawian Corled Nkosi self-made engineer behind Kasangazi power plant: Commonwealth Points of Light award

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom has recognised Corled Nkosi, a Malawian as the Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of his exceptional voluntary service—building a hydroelectric power plant to supply electricity to his local community inMzinba.

A statement made avail s to Nyasa Times by the British High Commission in Malawi says Nkosi has been awarded for emerging as the best youth with significant impact to his local community.

Nkosi was presented with a personalised certificate signed by Her Majesty The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth on Tuesday, January 30, 2018 during a meeting between the British High Commissioner and a group of volunteers doing inspiring work in communities across Malawi.

Receiving the award, Nkosi said he was so excited to receive the Point of Light Award from the Head of Commonwealth, Her Majesty The Queen.

“Most people would not have known me before this award, but now, through the Commonwealth, my humble project will be appreciated by many,” he said.

Nkosi came into the limelight following a feature story published by Nyasa Times written by Leonard Masauli Of Malawi News Agency (Mana) –https://www.nyasatimes.com/corled-nkosi-self-made-malawi-engineer-behind-kasangazi-power-plant/ – detailing his science and innovation of coming up with the hydroelectric power plant which serves over 2000 people in his area for free.

The story generated huge interest in that the British High Commissioner, Holly Tett toured Nkosi’s power plant to appreciate his innovation in December, 2017.

Tett said she was impressed with Nkosi’s ingenuity and drive to achieve a better life for himself, his family and community by providing electricity.

Said the High Commissioner: “Inspiring young people like Corled are the future of the Commonwealth and give us all the hope that we will be able to face global challenges.”

According to a statement in the lead up to the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting scheduled for London on April 19 to 20, 2018, her Majesty The Queen as Head of the Commonwealth thanked inspirational volunteers across the 52 Commonwealth nations for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond.

A letter from the British High Commission to Nkosi – seen by Nyasa Times – indicates that he will travel to London in April to represent Malawian youths at the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

“There are youths with various talents and I would love to see the Heads of State during the meeting discuss much on how to nurture the youth’s talent and how to support them with needed resources to ensure they achieve their goals,” Nkosi said.

The Commonwealth is a diverse community of 52 nations that work together to promote prosperity, democracy and peace.

The Heads of Government meeting will bring together leaders from all the 52 Member countries to reaffirm common values, address shared global challenges and agree how to work to create a better future for all citizens, especially young people.

“Voluntary service is a vital part of this agenda, which is why Her Majesty The Queen has chosen to recognise outstanding volunteers across the Commonwealth in this special way,” said the queen.

The Point of Light awards recognise outstanding volunteers every day of the week – people whose service is making a difference in their communities and whose story can inspire others to creative innovative solutions to social challenges in their own communities and beyond.

It began in America under President George Bush and today over 6,000 US Points of Light have been recognised.

The scheme has the support of all living US Presidents and since 2014 the UK Prime Minister has been recognising a daily Point of Light from the UK, with almost 900 now recognised.

The theme for this year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting is ‘Towards a Common Future.’

