Race for MCP first deputy president hots up as Kezzie Msukwa announces his bid for the post

Ruling Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regional chairman for North has joined the race for the pics of First Deputy President.

His decision to battle it for the position at the forthcoming elective conference in August brings to eight those seeking the position.

Others seeking the same position include Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara, minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu, minister of Homeland Security Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, veteran politician Brown Mpinganjira, Engineer Vitumbuko Mumba and former deputy Speaker of Parliament Esther Mcheka Chilenje.

Msukwa, who is former Government Chief Whip in Parliament, said he is an experienced politician who has served the party for long with loyalty and now time has come for him to occupy the party’s bigger area of jurisdiction by obtaining the party’s First Deputy President position so that he should serve the president better.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!