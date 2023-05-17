Rainbow Paints netball league returns with vigour as Imosys stun Prison Sisters to go top

After six months of off-season break, netball enthusiasts will now get entertained following the return of the much-awaited 2023 Southern Region Blantyre Districts Rainbow Paints Netball League, which was launched over the weekend and also promised to be another year of brilliant play and fireworks as teams proved to be geared for the battle.

The colourful launch for this year’s competition which took place at Blantyre Youth Centre (BYC) attracted thousands of fans and Rainbow Paints technical sales & marketing executive, Wezi Chirwa said after a 12-year solid partnership with Blantyre Districts Netball Committee (BDNC), they found it necessary to renew the sponsorship as they are dedicated in supporting Malawi netball which is the current Malawi’s only international sporting flag carrier in as far as performance is concerned.

“Netball in the country lack support and representation compared to other sporting disciplines,” she said. “So as a Malawian company we feel it is proper for us to take responsibility to help developing the netball sport which has proven to everyone that with full support it has the capability to break more good records at international level by winning trophies and perform well in the world netball ranking.”

BDNC chairperson, Vitumbiko Gubuduza expressed their gratitude for the continued support and commitment of contributing towards netball league which she she described as a no mean achievement — especially in this time where economic challenges has hit hard companies globally.

Gubuduza further promised to safeguard the partnership by making sure that they work together with all netball stakeholders such umpires, spectators as well as teams in order to promote discipline and impress the sponsors so that they should continue sponsoring the competition.

“It feels great to have partners like Rainbow Paints and we are eager to sustain this relationship because, for our Malawi national netball team to be in good shape, the technical panel also rely on this league which mostly unearth hidden talent and nature it into a national team material.

“As BDNC, we want to assure Rainbow Paints that we will support their products so that they make more sales and be recommend to all consumers,” Gubuduza said.

Guest of honour, Rachel Sophi Sikwese, who is the Judge of the High Court and United Nations Distribute Tribunal, encouraged the players to work hard so that they fulfill their dreams of becoming national team players and open doors for professional clubs.

She also urged all school going players to combine well the sport and school by having a proper timetable so that once they retire from playing they should secure job opportunities.

Meanwhile, the package for Rainbow Paints has not been hiked and the sponsorship for this year will remain at K12 million.

And during the opening matches, Imosys NC beat Zomba-based side, Prison Sisters 58-43 to automatically go on top of the table through basket difference.

It was a cracking clash as the two heavyweights played a tactical match which started on high note from the first quarter which the away team managed to lead by 14-11.

But Imosys NC came from behind to win all the remaining three quarters after a brilliant play.

Led by the experienced former Malawi Queens vice-captain, Joana Kachilika who played as goal defender (GD), Imosys NC dominated the possession as they controlled the match in all the department making their opponents struggle to exchange passes.

In other matches, MUBAS lost 25-28 to Shizaella; Chileka Sister won 38-30 over Gerald Tasaukadala whereas newcomers, Zomba Airforce walloped Machinjiri Sisters 46-25, as Tremors beat Chilomoni Sisters 56-36.