Rainbow Paints Netball league winds up Saturday on Dec 7

Rainbow Paints Blantyre and Districts Netball League ends Saturday, December 7 2019 with mouthwatering fixtures lined up at Blantyre Youth Centre.

The league’s secretary Annie Hanjahanja said that leaders Kukoma Diamonds will face rivals First Choice Tigresses in what will be a potential cracker of the final.

Diamonds top the 16-member log table with 38 points from 16 games, whereas Diamonds are second on 36 points with the same number of games played.

To win the championship, Diamonds need a miracle to upset Tigresses by hundreds of baskets.

Number nine team-Chileka Sisters , will sort it out with sixth placed-Machinjiri Sisters in an early kick-Off from 9:30am.

In other games, Chilomoni Sisters will clash with Shizaella. Shizaella are fifth on 20 points and Chilomoni are eighth on 16 points.

Another mouth watering fixture will involve Serenity against Prison Sisters.

Hanjahanja told Nyasa Times that everything is set for the final day and urged netball followers to come in their large numbers to watch cream of Malawi’s netball.

Kukoma Diamonds captain, Caroline Ngwira has assuared their fans of victory saying it will be a repeat of last season’s result when they beat Tigresses to grab the League.

“We are set and everyone is geared for the game.We are looking forward to grab the League,”said Ngwira.

Tigresses senior player, Beatrice Mpinganjira sends a warning signal to Diamonds saying, “underrate us and we will show you what a Tiger can do.”

