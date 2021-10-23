Rainbow Paints sponsors K3m towards Malawi’s Institute of Marketing’s annual conference

Rainbow Paints has sponsored K3 million towards the success hosting of Institute of Marketing in Malawi’s annual conference at Sunbird Livingstonia Hotel in Salima from October 28-30.

In her vote of thanks after receiving the sponsorship on Friday, the Institute’s director of income generation, Dr. Cecilia Mussa said the conference attracts various innovative speakers — both local and international — who are set to share ideas on how to improve the industry.

“We are very grateful of this support from Rainbow Paints as this will help us in managing all the logistics as we prepare to host the international speakers and every one else.

“This is an important event in order to grow the marketing industry both locally and in the SADC region as some of the keynote speakers are from South Africa and Zimbabwe.

“Through them we are going to learn how they do business in their countries and at the same they will learn how we carry out ours here — thereby contributing towards the SADC region’s aspirations,” she said.

In her remarks, Rainbow Paint’s technical sales and marketing executive, Wezi Chirwa said they decided to assist taking cognizance that their marketing staff are also IMM members — thus what they will learn there will benefit the company.

“As a Malawian-owned company, it is our obligation to assist wherever possible towards the development of the country’s economy — marketing being one of them,” she said.

“We are proud to play our part and we pledge to continue assisting the country’s needs where possible.”

Rainbow Paints also sponsors the Southern Region Netball League and also donates paint to various schools for class renovations as well as repainting the pedestrian crossings close to the schools.

The conference’s theme is ‘Get Set To Reset’ — to brainstorm on how to align the marketing industry and how to develop new tactics for business success in line with the MW2063.

Speaking earlier when FDH Bank presented its sponsorship two weeks ago, IMM’s Board member responsible of finance, Enoch Nkomba had said there need to strategize with the new norm which CoVID-19 brought to the economy in order to prepare for any eventuality going forward.

The experienced professionals that have been invited “have different experiences they have undergone due to CoVID-19 which need to be shared for the good of the Malawi and the African economy”.

All other financial service provider institutes’ annual conferences also brainstormed on the growth of business and the country’s economy in the midst of CoVID-19.

First was Institute of Chartered Accountants of Malawi (ICAM) last month, which was graced by the country’s Vice-President Saulos Chilima followed by Malawi Institute of Procurement & Supply — graced by renowned Pan-Africanist, Prof. Patrick Loch Otieno (PLO) Lumumba, together with Chilima.

The Institute of Internal Auditors is expected to hold theirs from November 4-7 at Sun ‘n’ Sand Holiday Resort in Mangochi — also to seriously tackle the challenges CoVID-19 has brought the country and how to accept the norm and positively move forward.

